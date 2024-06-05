Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking seven days interim bail on medical grounds, in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.



Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court will now hear the matter on his regular bail plea on June 7.

The court indicated that directions had been issued for specific diagnostic tests for Kejriwal, who appeared via video conference from Tihar Jail.

Judge Baweja remanded Kejriwal to judicial custody till June 19.

Solicitor General (SG), Tushar Mehta, and Additional Solicitor General (ASG), S.V. Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last time argued that the bail plea was not maintainable as they criticised CM Kejriwal's conduct, citing 'misuse' of interim bail for campaigning.

Kejriwal's defence led by senior advocate N. Hariharan had claimed that the interim bail plea was necessitated due to his aggravated diabetes and other health issues.

The ED had contended that Kejriwal's medical tests could be conducted in jail as it accused him of trying to evade surrender.

Kejriwal surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on June 2 after his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in view of the general elections expired on June 1.