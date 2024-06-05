Samuthirakani launches ‘Crime Reel’ trailer

In an exciting development for Telugu cinema, Pi Sanjana Anne is stepping into the directorial arena with her debut film "Crime Reel," under the banner of Anne Creations. The movie, known for its crime genre, recently unveiled its trailer in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad, with esteemed actor Samuthirakani gracing the event as the chief guest.

During the launch, Samuthirakani conveyed his best wishes for the film's success, expressing confidence that "Crime Reel" would captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and powerful performances. He particularly praised the quality of the songs and the trailer, setting high expectations for the upcoming release.

Featuring stellar performances by Siri Choudary, Pink Pak Surya, Jabardasth Ali, and Bharat, "Crime Reel" explores the impact of social media influences on people's lives. With shooting wrapped up, the post-production phase is in full swing, gearing up for the film's much-anticipated release on June 14.

Directed and written by Sanjana Anne herself, "Crime Reel" promises to be a compelling cinematic experience that resonates with audiences of all ages. Anne expressed her excitement about helming a project that delves into relevant societal issues, while also expressing gratitude for Samuthirakani's support in launching the film's trailer.