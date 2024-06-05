  • Menu
MLA Sri Ganesh Thanks Mynampally Hanumantha Rao

MLA Sri Ganesh Thanks Mynampally Hanumantha Rao
In a show of gratitude, Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Garu expressed his thanks to Malkajgiri Parliament Incharge Mynampally Hanmantha Rao

In a show of gratitude, Cantonment MLA Sriganesh Garu expressed his thanks to Malkajgiri Parliament Incharge Mynampally Hanumantha Rao for his special contribution to his victory in the Cantonment by-elections. In a felicitation ceremony, Sriganesh Garu presented Mynampally Hanumantha Rao with a shawl and flowers as a token of appreciation.

Following the felicitation, a special pooja was held at Thota Mutyalamma temple in Alwal, attended by Congress leaders and activists. The event was a testament to the unity and support within the Congress party, as they come together to celebrate Sriganesh Garu's success in the recent by-elections.

The camaraderie and solidarity displayed at the event showcase the strong bond between party members, as they work together towards achieving common goals and victories.

