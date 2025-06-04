MP to seek Centre’s help for sanction of ROBs, RUBs

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath has announced that he would meet the Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Railway Board chairman in Delhi very soon to request for sanction of Rail Over Bridges and Rail Under Bridges in Vijayawada Central assembly constituency.

The MP along with the Central MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao visited Gunadala, Madhu Nagar, Devi Nagar, Ajit Singh Nagar and other areas on Tuesday and inspected the railway tracks, traffic problem and enquired about the pending works.

He visited the Don Bosco School area in Gunadala where ROB works are pending for a long time. He visited the railway track between Devi Nagar-Vambay colony, Devi Nagar-Singh Nagar Katta area. The local residents explained to the MP about the problems being faced to cross the railway tracks.

The MP has assured the local people that he would meet the railway minister and Railway Board chairman and request for the allocation of funds for construction of the Rail Over Bridge and Railway Under Bridges. Sivanath said he would discuss with the Vijayawada DRM in the meeting to be held on Wednesday on the problems of the Central constituency.

The MP said Ajit Singh Nagar needs the second flyover to meet the traffic. He said the second Railway Over Bridge is related to both central and state governments.

MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said the Central constituency needs six Rail Over Bridges and three Rail Under Bridges.

Later, the MP visited the Mylavaram Assembly constituency along with the MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad. The MP has assured to develop the Kondapalli Railway station and for the halt of more trains at Rayanapadu railway station. He visited both Railway stations and spoke to the local people and passengers.