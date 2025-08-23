MP urges railways to begin ROB construction work in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath has requested South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava to urgently begin the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Road under Bridges (RUBs) at various approved level crossings in the Vijayawada Railway Division, by inviting tenders without delay. MP Sivanath met the GM at the railway headquarters in Secunderabad on Friday and explained the need for immediate action to resolve various railway issues and alleviate public inconvenience at these level crossings. He mentioned about the specific level crossings include: LC No. 316 (Between Vijayawada – Gunadala stations), LC No. 147 (Between Rayanapadu – Kondapalli stations), LC No. 148 (Between Vijayawada – Rayanapadu stations) and LC No. 8 (Vijayawada–Gudivada line, near Gunadala).

He also urged that the historic Kondapalli Railway Station, located in the Mylavaram constituency and known as the Gateway of Amaravati, be modernised under the Amrit Bharat 2.0 scheme. He said the population in Kondapalli is more than one lakh and the current facilities at the station are inadequate, and expansion is essential.

Currently, the platform at Kondapalli is only 366 meters long, with just 136 meters at high-level and the remaining 230 meters at low-level, making it difficult for passengers to board and alight trains. The MP has requested for extension of the platform for smooth boarding and to provide amenities to the passengers.

He added that modernisation under Amrit Bharat 2.0 would make Kondapalli a convenient and closer access point to Amaravati for people traveling from various districts and regions of Andhra Pradesh. In response to these requests, Railway GM Sanjay Kumar Srivastava responded positively.