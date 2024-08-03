Live
- Resilience, adaptability need of the hour for high-quality education: UGC Chairman
- State failing to prevent atrocities against girls, women: BJP Mahila Morcha
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- CM Revanth unveils vision for transforming city into modern megalopolis
- Busiest Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Bridge gets closed
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 03 August, 2024
- Vaani Kapoor exudes pure sexiness
- South Asia’s first Cyberknife S7 FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System with an Academia launched
- Action sought against Samagra Shiksha officials
Just In
MP Vemireddy selected as COPU member
Highlights
Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has been elected as a member of the Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) under Parliament.
Nellore : Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has been elected as a member of the Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) under Parliament. He will serve as the committee member till April 30, 2025.
The Committee on Public Undertaking (COPU) is one of the three Finance Standing Committees of the Parliament of India. It is composed of Parliament members selected for the purpose of scrutinising the reports and accounts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS