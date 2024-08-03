MP Vemireddy selected as COPU member

Nellore : Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has been elected as a member of the Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) under Parliament. He will serve as the committee member till April 30, 2025.

The Committee on Public Undertaking (COPU) is one of the three Finance Standing Committees of the Parliament of India. It is composed of Parliament members selected for the purpose of scrutinising the reports and accounts of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).