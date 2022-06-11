MP Vijayasai Reddy accepts Nara Lokesh's challenge on open debate over 10th class results

VIJAYAWADA: Soon after the challenge by the Telugu Desam Party leader Nara Lokesh, Vijayasai Reddy accepted the challenge thrown by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh over the recently released SSC (10th Class) results. He said that the Party was ready to take part in the debate and asked Nara Lokesh or Chandrababu Naidu to attend the open debate.

"The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had no culture and was abusing the YSRCP cadre using derogatory language. This lack of culture was an issue with Nara Lokesh since his birth," the YSRCP MP scoffed. In the Zoom meeting, yesterday Lokesh named the Zoom meeting 'Kamsa Mama Jagan' which reflects his disgusting behaviour and which is why our people went to question him. Unable to answer our questions the TDP fled from the Zoom meeting session, he chided.

Vijayasai Reddy further warned that if the father and son do not mend their ways, we would teach them how to behave, in the right manner. "Yesterday was just the beginning. We will continue and intensify our counterattack in the coming days. At least now it would be better if you change your ways," he warned.

Speaking further the YSRCP MP questioned what is the point of abusing the CM without knowing the facts about the 10th results percentage. " Check your facts before you come forward to insult our leaders and behave in a democratic manner. We accept Lokesh's challenge and let him come forward for a discussion with us. Even if Chandrababu Naidu comes, we are ready, " the MP stated confidently.

On Friday, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office in the newly formed NTR district was inaugurated by party state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

YSRCP MP said that before the upcoming General Elections party offices will be established in all the 26 districts in the State. We believe that the party office is similar to a temple, he said.

The event was attended by Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, YSRCP MLAs, and MLCs.