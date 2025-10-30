MP visits cyclone-hit areas

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar visited the cyclone-affected areas in Eluru district on Wednesday. The MP, who left for Kolleru in the early hours, spoke to farmers at the crop fields in Madepalli village near Kaikaluru. He enquired about the problems of aqua farmers at the ponds near Kolleru. The MP, who reached Upputeru bridge from Kaikaluru, inspected the water level in Upputeru. At the same time, he visited the Upputeru area along with MLA and Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who had arrived there.

He clarified that the government and officials are alert to the cyclone situation and have taken precautionary measures to prevent any loss of life. He said that CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh are constantly reviewing the situation and all public representatives are in the cyclone-affected areas and participating in relief activities.

He said that food and emergency medical care have been made available to the people in the rehabilitation centres. Later, the MP visited the cyclone rehabilitation centre set up in the Kaikaluru market yard and enquired about their well-being. Food packets were distributed.

In the evening, MP Putta Mahesh Kumar, who participated in a meeting with the workers of the coalition parties in Penumalli village of Mudinepalli mandal, directed the workers to participate in the cyclone relief activities. People were also asked to follow the instructions of the officials and take precautions.

In case of emergency, anyone can call the control room number 1800-233-1077, 94910 41419 at the Eluru Collectorate or the Eluru MP camp office numbers +91 96181 94377, +91 98855 19299, said the MP in a statement.