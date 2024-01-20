MP Vivek Thakur appreciates performance of Eluru dist

Eluru: Member of Rajya Sabha and Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee (Women, Children and Youth & Sports) Vivek Thakur along with District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh and Joint Collector B Lavanyaveni reviewed implementation of Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra programme and various welfare schemes implemented by the Central Government here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Thakur said that the performance of Eluru district in implementing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp programme and the Central Government Schemes is outstanding.

He said that the Central government introduced many welfare schemes for the people of the country and said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra has been launched so that everyone can benefit from all the schemes.

The main objective of the programme is to give complete information about the welfare schemes.

He said that there is a need to provide the schemes in a proper and satisfactory manner to the beneficiaries. Priority should be given to deliver the benefits of various schemes implemented by the Central government to the respective beneficiaries.

Steps have been taken to encourage artisans under the Prime Minister Vishwakarma Yojana. He asked officials to submit a progress report on the relevant aspects before and after undertaking Viksit Bharat Sankalpayatra in the district. He appreciated the provision of 19,902 gas connections in the Viksit Bharat Sankalpayatra programme in Eluru district.

He said that there are 6.30 lakh rice cards in the district and gas connections will be provided to all of them under the Ujwala Yojana to their satisfaction. They want to focus more on Atal Pension Yojana, Suraksha Bhima Yojana and PM Jan Dhan Yojana.

He reviewed the implementation of Ayushman Bharat (PMJAY) and said that it is satisfactory in the district. He expressed his satisfaction that he has checked the availability of doctors and the provision of necessary medicines in Viksit Bharat programmes.