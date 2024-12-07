  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MSME customer outreach programme held in Anantapur

MSME customer outreach programme held in Anantapur
x
Highlights

Under the guidance of AGM M Lawrence, MSME customer outreach programme was successfully conducted in Anantapur on Friday.

Anantapur: Under the guidance of AGM M Lawrence, MSME customer outreach programme was successfully conducted in Anantapur on Friday.

Shaik Mahabub DM (Advance Section, RO Anantapur), Karthik Prakash DM (MSME SULABH), LDM B Narasing Rao and others participated in the event.

The AGM has explained the benefits of different MSME loan products and government sponsored schemes available in the bank.

Staff of all the city branches and nearby branches have participated in the programme. Around 200 MSME entrepreneurs (new and existing) attained the programme.

Banners of latest interest rates and schemes of different MSME products like Canara EGST, MSME Textile, MSME star, MSME smart professional, doctors choice were displayed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick