MSME customer outreach programme held in Anantapur

Anantapur: Under the guidance of AGM M Lawrence, MSME customer outreach programme was successfully conducted in Anantapur on Friday.

Shaik Mahabub DM (Advance Section, RO Anantapur), Karthik Prakash DM (MSME SULABH), LDM B Narasing Rao and others participated in the event.

The AGM has explained the benefits of different MSME loan products and government sponsored schemes available in the bank.

Staff of all the city branches and nearby branches have participated in the programme. Around 200 MSME entrepreneurs (new and existing) attained the programme.

Banners of latest interest rates and schemes of different MSME products like Canara EGST, MSME Textile, MSME star, MSME smart professional, doctors choice were displayed.