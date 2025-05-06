MSMEs in all 175 constituencies: Min Bharath

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing, TG Bharath, announced that the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is committed to fulfilling its promise of creating 2 million jobs for the youth by setting up industries across the State.

On Monday, the minister inaugurated the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) Park at Guttapadu village, Orvakal mandal, Kurnool district. Speaking at the event, Minister Bharath emphasized that the visionary idea of establishing industrial parks in all 175 assembly constituencies is unparalleled in India and credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for conceptualizing and implementing it.

He recalled that when Naidu spoke about Vision 2020 during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era, many dismissed it. “Development stems from a clear vision,” Bharath remarked, highlighting the importance of education and skill training for securing jobs in today’s competitive landscape.

He elaborated on the government’s initiative to set up a pilot training center in Orvakal despite high costs, underscoring the lucrative career opportunities in aviation and urging youth to consider pilot training. Approvals for a railway siding between Dupadu and Betamcherla, crucial for the park’s logistics, are underway. The minister also noted the establishment of the Anantapur-Kurnool Industrial Zone.

He further informed that 90% of the water infrastructure required for the industrial hub has been completed. The coalition government, he said, is action-oriented and has approved investments of ₹9 lakh crore for industrial development.

He assured that, as promised, the government would attract industries to create 2 million jobs.

Minister Bharath highlighted that major companies such as TCS, ArcelorMittal, and a Rs. 14,000 crore semiconductor project—previously hesitant—are now setting up operations in Andhra Pradesh, thanks to the efforts of Chief Minister and Minister Nara Lokesh. He also mentioned that a company employing 10,000 women in Telangana, facilitated by Naidu’s earlier industrial policies, is now entering Andhra Pradesh as well.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha stated that the government’s objective is to establish an MSME park in every constituency. Land has already been identified in seven constituencies, and the Guttapadu MSME Park in Panyam constituency is the first to be inaugurated. The park will initially offer 69 plots, and over the next five years, the region is expected to witness rapid development. He appreciated Minister Bharat’s efforts to bring pilot training centers to Orvakal Airport.

Additionally, the Collector revealed that a Rs 2,000 crore Industrial Node, spread over 15 acres, is being developed with support from the Government of India. He praised the local self-help groups (SHGs), especially women’s groups, for producing export-quality jute bags and mats and expressed plans to allocate small plots to women entrepreneurs to set up industrial shops.

Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha recalled that during the 2014–2019 tenure of the TDP government, Orvakal was developed into an industrial hub under Chief Minister Naidu, bringing in ventures like the airport, DRDO facility, Jayaraj Ispat Steel Plant, and a solar park.

She noted that after the coalition government returned to power, 300 acres were allocated for a drone hub, and the highly coveted semiconductor project was also sanctioned for Orvakal.

The event was attended by TTD Board Member Mallela Rajasekhar, KUDA Chairman Somisetti Venkateshwarlu, Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, APIIC Zonal Manager Srinivas Reddy, GM of Industries Department Aruna Kumari, and various corporation directors.