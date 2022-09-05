Much-delayed Sangam, Nellore barrages to be inaugurated today

Nellore: Much delayed irrigation projects in the district, Sangam, and Nellore barrages, are going to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday after a huge lull.

The works were started during Dr YSR's regime. They could not be completed during the TDP regime and even under the YSRCP rule, they have been delayed and the ruling party faced criticism from the farmers. Finally, in the recent days the works were speeded up and completed.

The works have been started about 13-14 years ago. Nellore anicut is much older and it was constructed by the British during 1862-63 to irrigate around one lakh acres under Sarvepalli canal and Jaffer Saheb Canals. Subsequently, Sangam anicut was constructed between 1882 and 1886 for supplying water to Nellore tank (Swarnala tank), Kanupuru canal, Duvvuru canal, Kanigiri main canal and Kavali canal on both right and left sides.

For enhancing water flow and storage, the Congress government during Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy's regime, proposed to modernise these barrages and prepared plans. The works of Sangam barrage started in 2006-07 and there was an inordinate delay in executing works. Initially, the works of Penna barrage with 126.70 crore started in 2008-09.

The agency had started Penna Barrage works in April 2008 and stopped them from August 2013 on account of abnormal changes in foundation levels. The agency had approached the court for payment of dues due to changes in foundation works.

A committee was appointed on the issue, and it confirmed that the construction agency had completed works worth Rs 22.50 crore only. The TDP government also extended the deadlines for inauguration many times till the Assembly elections in 2019. Meanwhile, the cost of works of Nellore barrage went up to Rs 274.83 crore from the estimated Rs 146.20 crore within 5-6 years.

Works of Sangam barrage were initially proposed with Rs 147.50 crore in 2006 and the cost escalated to Rs 335.80 crore. Only 55 pc of works were completed by 2017. Following the sudden demise of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on September 2, 2009, the priorities of the State government have changed. Fund crunch, court cases and other issues caused inordinate delay during the TDP regime.

After the demise of Minister M Goutham Reddy, the State government renamed the Sangam barrage as Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage. Officials said the State government had spent Rs 131 crore on Sangam Barrage and Rs 77 crore on the Nellore barrage during the last three years for completing the pending works.