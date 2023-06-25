Mudragada letter war on Pawan seen as diversion bid

Vijayawada: The YSRCP appears to be making all out efforts to divert the focus of the campaign launched against the government by Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.

Since Pawan has been going aggressive against the government and throwing challenges to the party and some of its MLAs like Dwarampudi Chandrsekhar Reddy, the YSRCP seems to be trying to turn the issue into Kapu vs Kapu controversy.

As Kapu votes play a key role in East Godavari district, efforts are on to divide them. Pawan on his part has been making it clear that his fight was against the YSRCP and he believes in casteless society and wants that all sections should be equally developed, efforts are on to give him ‘anti-Kapu’ tag.

The former minister and Kapu leader Mudrgadda Padmanabham made certain comments against Pawan Kalyan and shot a letter criticising him. This sparked reaction from Pawan Kalyan in an indirect manner.

Padmanabham again stated that he never utilised Kapu community for getting political posts. In his second letter, he posed several questions to Pawan Kalyan whether he came out to fight for the cause of Kapus any time in the past.

He condemned the abusive messages sent by the supporters of Pawan Kalyan. He said Pawan Kalyan should work for the people who are extending support whenever he comes out on roads in the name of rallies.

Several YSRCP leaders, including ministers have joined the chorus in support Padmanabham.

Meanwhile, former minister Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah alleged that Padmanabha has been hampering the winning chances of Pawan Kalyan as CM. It now appears that the ruling party is trying to create a divide between the community leaders, he added. On the other hand, leaders like MLC Thota Trimurtulu who is supporting Pawan Kalyan appealed to Kapu leaders to end the controversy between Padmanabham and Pawan as it would prove to be harmful for Kapu unity.

Meanwhile, Government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy reacting on Pawan Kalyan remarks denied that Mudragada was acting as per the direction of YCP.