  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Mudragada Padmanabham changes his name

Mudragada Padmanabham changes his name
x
Highlights

In a surprising turn of events, Kapu leader and YCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to Mudragada Padmanabham Reddy.

In a surprising turn of events, Kapu leader and YCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to Mudragada Padmanabham Reddy. This decision comes after Mudragada made a challenge before the assembly elections stating that if Pawan Kalyan wins in Pithapuram, he will change his name.

Following through on his promise, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a gazette notification officially changing Mudragada Padmanabham's name to Mudragada Padmanabha Reddy. This change has been made in accordance with Mudragada's own words, and the necessary orders have been issued by the government.

This unexpected development has sparked curiosity and discussions among the public, as Mudragada Padmanabham has been a prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh politics for many years.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X