Mudragada Padmanabham changes his name

In a surprising turn of events, Kapu leader and YCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to Mudragada Padmanabham Reddy. This decision comes after Mudragada made a challenge before the assembly elections stating that if Pawan Kalyan wins in Pithapuram, he will change his name.

Following through on his promise, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued a gazette notification officially changing Mudragada Padmanabham's name to Mudragada Padmanabha Reddy. This change has been made in accordance with Mudragada's own words, and the necessary orders have been issued by the government.



This unexpected development has sparked curiosity and discussions among the public, as Mudragada Padmanabham has been a prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh politics for many years.