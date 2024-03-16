Mudragada Padmanabham Condemns Social Media Campaign, Defends his Political Decision

Kapu movement leader Mudragada Padmanabham has expressed his discontent with the ongoing social media campaign surrounding his recent political decision, vehemently defending his choice to join the YSRCP and criticizing the Janasena Party and its leader Pawan Kalyan in the process. Addressing the media in Kirlampudi on Saturday morning, Mudragada clarified his motivations for entering politics and his commitment to serving the people.

"I have a strong family background and have joined the YSRCP under the leadership of CM Jagan. It is disheartening to see false narratives being spread about me on social media. My decision to join the YSRCP was based on a genuine desire to work for the welfare of the people. I have been a vocal advocate for the rights of Kapus and Dalits, and I will continue to stand up for my community and their interests," stated Mudragada.

Taking a swipe at critics, Mudragada dismissed detractors questioning his political acumen and highlighted his contributions to the political landscape. He emphasized his long-standing commitment to the welfare of his community and his readiness to face any challenges that may come his way.

Reflecting on his past association with the YSRCP, Mudragada revealed that external influences had previously kept him away from CM Jagan, but he expressed joy in reuniting with the party after all these years. Asserting his readiness to contest if called upon, Mudragada reaffirmed his dedication to serving the people and advancing the interests of his community within the political arena.