Mudragada Padmanabham meets IT Minister
Visakhapatnam: Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham paid a courtesy visit to IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath's residence at Mindi and interacted with him for a while on Thursday.
At a time when political heat is rising in Andhra Pradesh, the sudden visit of the kapu leader to the minister's house created curiosity among political circles.
However, the visit was quite cordial as the kapu leader interacted with Amarnath for a brief period.
It is learnt that Mudragada recalled his long-standing association with the minister's late grandfather Gudivada Appanna. The discussions also included the current political scenario.
Contrary to the high expectations pinned on the meet, the political discussions held between the minister and the kapu leader were cordial sans any sensational interactions.
But, both Amarnath and Mudragada did not evince interest in sharing the discussion details with the media when the reporters approached them later.