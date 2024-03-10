Mudragada Padmanabham to join YSR Congress party on 14th

Rajamahendravaram: Kapu movement leader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham said that he will join the YSR Congress party on the 14th of this month. Mudragada spoke to the media at his residence in Kirlampudi on Sunday. On this occasion, he said that he, his son, and a large number of followers were going to Tadepalli on the 14th. In the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy they will join YSRCP at 6 pm, he announced.

Mudragada has made it clear that he will campaign on behalf of Jagan Mohan Reddy to become the CM once again. He said that he is not going to contest the elections and does not want any position. He said that he is joining only to campaign on behalf of the party. He has said that he will accept any post given to him after YSRCP comes back to power.