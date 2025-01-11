Mukkoti Ekadasi festivities on a grand scale

Nellore: Mukkoti Ekadasi was celebrated in a grand scale in all Vishnu temples across the district on Friday. Serpentine queues were witnessed at all the temples as devotees rushed to have darshan of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Devi through Uttara Dwara Darshanam.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Nellore SP G Krishnakanth along with their family members had darshan at Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple in the city in early hours of Friday.

Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Penchalakona of Rapur mandal, Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Devarapalem village of Nellore rural mandal, Venugopala Swamy temple at Krishnapatnam village of Muthukuru mandal, Venugopala Alayam at Vulavapadu village, Sri Krishna Dharmaraja Swamy temple in Podalakuru town, Maha Vishnu-Lakshmi Devasthanam at Krishnareddy Palle village of Podalakuru mandal and others witnessed heavy devotee rush since early hours.

In the wake of the tragic incident in Tirupati that claimed six lives, endowment department with the cooperation of police administration made elaborate arrangements to meet the devotee rush. No untoward incident has been reported so far.

After having darshan, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy assured that he would initiate measures for bringing past glory to Ranganatha Swamy temple by taking up various developmental works. He noticed that there some repair works needed to be done in Ranganatha Swamy temple and also at Sanctum Sanctorum and the decision would be taken after discussing the issue with MA&UD Minister P Narayana, Nellore and Ongole MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy very soon.