Multilingualism strengthens nation

Pithapuram : Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has emphasised the importance of promoting multiple languages to foster unity and mutual understanding across the country. He asserted that embracing linguistic diversity is essential for strengthening national integration.

In a novel approach to conveying his message, Pawan Kalyan acknowledged and thanked his supporters in their respective languages. He addressed his Tamil fans in Tamil, his Maharashtrian supporters in Marathi, his Karnataka followers in Kannada, his Hindi-speaking supporters in Hindi, and the Telugu audience from both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in Telugu. His gesture was particularly significant given the ongoing debates in Tamil Nadu over parochial issues, opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP), and resistance to Hindi.

Referring to the North-South divide, the three-language controversy, and criticism of Sanatana Dharma, he called for an end to divisive narratives. He stated that he has been a staunch Sanatani since the age of 14 and dismissed criticism over his recent attire, asserting that he does not need to prove his faith to anyone. He said he has been an ardent devotee of Lord Ram from his younger age.

Pawan Kalyan stressed that achieving a developed India (Viksit Bharat) and a golden Andhra Pradesh (Swarna Andhra Pradesh) requires dedicated individuals and party workers committed to driving the government in that direction. He outlined the Jana Sena’s goal of fostering leadership at the grassroots level by developing 100 young leaders in each town to support the broader objectives of the NDA government.

Discussing his political journey, he shared that he was raised under strict discipline and was not even allowed to attend night shows, despite being a film actor. He described his entry into politics as a divine intervention rather than a personal ambition, emphasizing that representing millions of people was nothing short of a miracle.

He recalled the challenges he faced after losing the 2019 elections, including being heckled, trolled, and subjected to numerous legal cases under the previous government. He faced relentless personal attacks on social media but remained undeterred.

Expressing dismay over the jailing of a seasoned leader who played a pivotal role in the creation of HITEC City, he condemned the suppression of opposition voices, including the arrest and intimidation of several TDP leaders. These adversities, he noted, only strengthened his resolve to fight against injustice, culminating in the historic unification of three political parties and a 100% strike rate in recent elections.

Pawan Kalyan extended his gratitude to Nara Lokesh for his unwavering support and reiterated his commitment to the ideology of "unity in diversity." He emphasised that he does not believe in frequently altering his policies, adding that despite not having a formal higher education, he has a deep love for reading history, philosophy, poetry, and political literature—sources of inspiration for forming his political party.

Taking a jibe at his political opponents, he questioned whether forming a party required one to have a "white beard and gaze into the air while speaking unintelligibly" or to "eliminate one’s own kin." He asserted that politics should be driven either by a hunger for power or by strong principles and conviction. "My approach is different; I believe in policy-based politics. It took a decade to transition from a registered party to a recognised one," he stated.