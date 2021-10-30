Multiple problems plague Anantapur GGH

Anantapur: Despite the implementation of National Rural Health Mission over a period of 15 years, the public health system in the country in general and in the district continues to face formidable challenges. Although, the cancer unit was set up locally near the blood bank at JNTUA Road in 2009, the machine has remained unused all these years due to lack of skilled staff like radiation safety officer and technicians to operate the machine.

The general hospital authorities are started operating the machine after hiring a retired official and two technicians on contract basis. The cancer unit was set up to provide chemotherapy and physiotherapy for cancer patients from all parts of Anantapur district. The Rs 2 crore Cobalt machine had been set up at the local unit 12 years ago. A radiation safety officer's post was sanctioned for the unit to operate equipment to treat patients in need of chemotherapy. A radiation safety officer, with post-graduation in physics and having certificate from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is eligible to operate the machine. But, heavy demand for certified safety officers was reportedly the reason why the post has remained vacant since inception. There is shortage of MRI, CT scan, X ray, ultrasound machine etc. Patient in critical conditions are made to wait for several months and the condition in the government hospitals is very critical.

The dialysis centre at the Government General Hospital (GGH), which is providing free treatment to several poor patients for three years, is on the verge of closure due to lack of funds. There are several renal patients from the city and other taluks are being treated at the dialysis centre. Dialysis unit is facing problem with poor supply of medical equipment like dialister, tubes, gloves and others. The medical equipment too is not functioning properly. Diagnostic equipment including X-Ray and Radiography was transferred from various PHCs is not replaced.