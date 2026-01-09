UBI hosts NRI carnival

Visakhapatnam: Union Bank of India, under the joint collaboration of the zonal office and regional office, organised an NRI carnival in Visakhapatnam.

Executive Director Amresh Prasad, GM H. T. Vasappa, GM (IBD) Satyajit Mohanty and regional head J Simhachalam attended.

While addressing the gathering, the dignitaries stated that such programmes act as key touch points for the bank to personally connect with its existing and new NRI customers and nurture their valuable association and support.

As part of the 'Pravasi Hamara Gaurav 2025-26', a campaign will be conducted from January 12 to 31.

They also highlighted that these initiatives serve as platforms focused on banking solutions, benefits of investments and effective financial management.