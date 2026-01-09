Event to showcase maritime and community themes

Visakhapatnam: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is all set to host the third ‘Indian Lighthouse Festival 2026’ from January 9 (Friday).

Showcasing India’s lighthouses as vibrant centres of tourism, culture and maritime heritage, the two-day festival is organised at MGM Park in Visakhapatnam.

The festival will be attended by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, senior Members of Parliament, MLAs and officials from the Centre and the state government.

Representing India’s coastal states, the two-day event will feature folk dance and music performances, ‘Nukkad Natak’, magic shows for children highlighting maritime and community themes, maritime-inspired fashion events, coastal cuisine, crafts and family-oriented activities.