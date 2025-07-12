Live
- AAIB initial probe needs to be taken into global quorum to ensure 787 aircraft safety
- Six killed in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh
- 27 cops suspended in UP's Saharanpur for skipping Kanwar Yatra duty
- HM Shah inaugurates new Kerala BJP state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram
- New weekly injection to offer steady Parkinson's medication, cut need for daily pills
- No pilot is stupid to play around with switches during takeoff: Aviation expert Mark Martin on AAIB report
- Municipal outsourcing workers issues will be resolved soon: minister Narayana
- PM Modi hands out 51,000 appointment letters in 16th Rozgar Mela, says youth driving nation-building
- DRDO and IAF successfully test ‘Astra’ BVRAAM from Su-30 Mk-I
- Hyundai Motor India & IIT Madras Unveil the Design of Hyundai HTWO Innovation Centre
Minister Narayana has announced that the government has made a constructive decision regarding the demands of municipal outsourcing engineering workers.
He stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu has tasked the cabinet sub-committee with addressing the workers’ concerns to the best of their ability.
The minister revealed that the sub-committee has engaged in multiple discussions concerning the workers’ demands and has now reached a beneficial conclusion.
Narayana confirmed that the government's decision will be formally announced shortly following discussions with the Finance Department.
