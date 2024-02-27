Murti has conducive ecosystem for multidisciplinary research studies

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on multiple disciplines and nudging research communities to explore domains of their choice, the Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI) Research Centre in Visakhapatnam aims to provide a conducive research ecosystem, said Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice Chancellor of GITAM.

As the centre is set to complete its first anniversary in Visakhapatnam, Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam mentioned in a media conference held here on Monday that the institution accords top priority to research activities by collaborating with the national institutions and facilitating state-of-the-art technologies. “Soon we are going to launch labs in Bengaluru and Hyderabad campuses. While the MURTI Science Park will be inaugurated in Bengaluru on February 28 marking the ‘National Science Day’, the one in Hyderabad will become operational next year,” the VC informed.

Equipped with a water quality research lab, material science research lab and a nuclear magnetic resonance unit, the Vizag lab is largely focusing on blue economy, drug discovery and material science, among other areas of research disciplines.

Established in collaboration with AP MedTech Zone and Pfizer India Private Limited, the lab in Visakhapatnam was set up at a cost of Rs.100 crore with GITAM contributing 70 percent of the total cost and the rest by a few industries.

With a hand-picked team of chemists and physicists and biologists coordinating with one another, the multidisciplinary lab aims to facilitate world-class infrastructure for the community to pursue research activities hassle-free.