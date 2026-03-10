Mushroom cultivation training launched

Vissannapet (NTR District): A mushroom cultivation training programme aimed at creating self-employment opportunities for women, youth, and farmers was inaugurated at Vissannapet on Monday.

The initiative is being conducted under the auspices of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi with support from the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI), Atkuru. A total of 35 participants had enrolled in the hands-on training programme.

The programme was inaugurated by Amareshwara Reddy, Director of RSETI, along with Sai Viswanadham, President of Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations, Krishna district.

Speaking on the occasion, Naga Prasad, State In-charge for Skill Development Programmes, highlighted the various skill development initiatives being implemented across the state to encourage self-employment among youth and women. He emphasised that such practical training programmes play a crucial role in improving livelihoods and promoting sustainable income opportunities.

The event was attended by Hari, RSETI representative; Rahul, faculty member; Srinivas, District Sevadal Coordinator; Hema; and Kranti, District Spiritual Coordinator, along with several other office bearers and volunteers. Rangareddy, Programme Convenor, elaborated on the wide range of service activities being undertaken by the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi in the Vissannapet region, particularly those focused on community welfare and rural development.