Music festival enthrals audience

Ongole: A grand music festival, ‘Sumanasa Ranjani,’ featuring renowned musicians and singers at NTR Kalakshetram in Ongole, enthralled the audience on Sunday.

The event was presided over by the Prakasam Zilla Rachayitala Sangham President Ponnuru Venkata Srinivasulu, and attended by prominent guests, including the Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, noted ophthalmologist and Carnatic musician Dr B Naga Madhuri, Sangeethacharya Dr Vyzarsu Balasubrahmanyam, and Nadaswara Pandit Trovagunta Sheikh Kasim Mastan Saheb. The event included performances by Pranati Vyzarsu and Sangita Kalanidhi Padmashri Avsarala Kanyakumari.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, the chief guest, praised the organizers for hosting such a wonderful programme and announced his efforts to establish a music college and auditorium in Ongole to preserve the city’s rich cultural heritage. He emphasized that Ongole has produced many talented artists and that everyone is responsible for protecting and promoting the city’s cultural traditions.

MP Srinivasulu Reddy, Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Tata Prasad, TV Sri Ramamurthy, and the director of Kuchipudi Nritya Niketan Nalini Priya felicitated the guests and performers. The event was attended by many music enthusiasts and prominent personalities from the city.