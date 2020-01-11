Muslim's hold protest rally against CAA, NRC in Anantapur district
Highlights
A massive rally in which hundreds of people belong to the Muslim community have come together against the Citizenship Amendment Act
Tadipatri: A massive rally in which hundreds of people belong to the Muslim community have come together against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Tadipatri of Anantapur district.
As part of the protest, Muslim women have participated in large numbers in the rallies across the district and demanded the Central government to withdraw the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...