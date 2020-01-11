Top
Muslim's hold protest rally against CAA, NRC in Anantapur district

A massive rally in which hundreds of people belong to the Muslim community have come together against the Citizenship Amendment Act

Tadipatri: A massive rally in which hundreds of people belong to the Muslim community have come together against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Tadipatri of Anantapur district.

As part of the protest, Muslim women have participated in large numbers in the rallies across the district and demanded the Central government to withdraw the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed pan-India NRC.

