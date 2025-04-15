Muslims organise rally

Nellore: Muslim Minorities organised a huge rally protesting the introduction of Waqf Amendment Act 2025 by BJP-led NDA government, here on Monday.

The rally started at RTC bus stand and proceeded through Madras Bus Stand, VRC Center and concluded at Gandhi Bomma Center in the city.

The protesters raised slogans against Rashtriya Swayam Sevak and BJP, alleging that they are responsible for implementing the Waqf Bill. They warned of intensifying the agitation if the Central government fails to roll back the ‘Bill’.

Traffic came to a standstill for about one hour at several centres in the city. Police made tight security arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents during the event.