MVGR College conducts medical camp

Doctors examining patients at medical camp MVGR College at Dwarapudi village
As a part of the centenary celebrations of Raja Saheb of Vizianagaram Dr P V G Raju, MVGR NSS unit conducted medical camp with the help of MIMS doctors at Dwarapudi village on Tuesday.

Specialist doctors like orthopaedic, gynaecology, general medicine of MIMS hospital-cum-medical college conducted tests for 87 outpatients from the village and referred 16 to ortho and ophthalmology operations.

Also, MVGR Swcha volunteers interacted with ZP school students on latest technologies and created interest on IoT technologies and robotic instruments. Dr Y M C Sekhar, vice-principal, S Mohan Kumar, dean, students, MVGR, N Shanmukha Rao, MVGR NSS PO, NSS volunteers, staff, students and villagers attended the camp.

