MVGR hosts faculty psychological aptitude assessment program

Vizianagaram: MVGR College of Engineering is organising a 5-DAY faculty training program on psychological aptitude assessment for defence-oriented leadership training from 5 May to 9 May.

This 5-day program is designed to prepare faculty members to identify and assess officer-like qualities among students.

Inspector General Devanand G Pillai, of coast guard wing shared his insights on the evolving challenges of leadership and the role of institutions in nurturing disciplined, resilient, and ethically grounded young professionals.

Commodore Manoj Bhuraria is a seasoned expert in psychological assessment and leadership training.

He is a former President of the Indian Navy’s SSB, brings over three and a half decades of service experience. He gave his insights on psychological testing techniques, group testing officer tasks (GTO), behavioural interviews, and structured assessment methods aimed at equipping faculty to recognize and mentor leadership potential in students.

Principal Dr R Ramesh, Vice-Principal, Dr YMC Sekhar and others have attended the programme.