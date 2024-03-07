Live
MVV Satyanarayana calls for victory of YSRCP again in upcoming elections
In a latest development in the Visakha East Constituency, the Coordinator Mr. MVV Satyanarayana has called for the victory of YSRCP to make YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister againin the upcoming elections. The call comes after a successful 54-day padayatra conducted in the constituency, where the people expressed their support for CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his welfare schemes.
During the padayatra, which covered areas such as HB Colony and Chakali Gedda, the people voiced their appreciation for the fulfillment of promises made during the long padayatras and the comprehensive development of welfare schemes for the deserving. The East Constituency Coordinator emphasized that the re-election of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is crucial for the continued progress and development of the constituency.
Visakha East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, who has won three terms in the constituency, echoed the sentiment that support for CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy is essential for the growth of Visakhapatnam. He urged the people to vote for Botsa Jhansi, the parliamentary candidate for Visakhapatnam, in order to secure a majority and further the development of the region.
The program, attended by various leaders and associations, highlighted the overwhelming support for CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his commitment to welfare and development in the Visakha East Constituency.