Traffic Restrictions Imposed in East Godavari District Ahead of PM Modi's Visit on May 6
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to participate in a public meeting in Rajahmundry on the 6th of this month, the East Godavari district police have imposed traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas.
Motorists traveling towards Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada are advised to take alternative routes. Vehicles heading towards Gundugola should divert towards Visakhapatnam via Devarapalli-Gammon Bridge. Similarly, vehicles en route to Tadepalligudem are diverted towards Visakhapatnam via Nallajarla-Devarapalli-Gaman Bridge. For those traveling towards Jonada Mandapet, the suggested route is via Ramachandrapuram-Kakinada-Kathipudi.
On the other hand, motorists traveling from Visakhapatnam towards Vijayawada should take note of the following instructions. Vehicles heading towards Kathipudi should go via Pithapuram-Kakinada-Ramachandrapuram-Jonnada. Those going via Jaggampeta are instructed to proceed towards Vijayawada via Samarlakota-Kakinada-Ramachandrapuram-Jonnada.
These traffic diversions have been put in place to ensure smooth movement of vehicles during PM Modi's visit to Rajahmundry. The police have urged the public to cooperate and follow the specified routes to avoid any inconvenience.