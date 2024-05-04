People thinking Cong changes election symbol from hand to ‘donkey egg’: Kishan

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy took a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, saying that the CM is touring around the state carrying ‘donkey eggs’ on his head. “People are developing apprehensions that the Congress has changed its election symbol from hand to ‘donkey eggs’, he alleged.



Addressing the media here on Friday, he said that people had voted out former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime, bringing Congress to power.

However, now they feel besieged under another similar regime founded on falsehoods and running a 'Gadida Guddu Palana" (governance of donkey eggs).

“Earlier, the BRS under CM KCR had given promises that were not fulfilled to fool people, and now Congress is going the BRS way, besides showcasing 'donkey eggs' everywhere,” he said.

Congress should know that the Centre had sanctioned a Sainik School in Warangal district and, also sanctioned Navodaya Schools. The same will be constructed in the third term of BJP, Kishan added.

He said CM Revanth Reddy should know that it was KCR who had promised to establish a steel factory in Bayyaram and it was the Congress government under UPA which had merged six Telangana villages with Andhra Pradesh as part of the assurances given under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Kishan Reddy said that Congress has no right to talk about the development of a railway in Telangana. "The final survey is being conducted for the new Manuguru Railway line between Ramagundam-Manuguru of 200 km with an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore,” he said and asked to compare the allocations made during Congress and BJP governments for Railways in Telangana.

He alleged that Congress is spreading false propaganda of providing 28,942 jobs. The Congress is taking credit by issuing appointment letters against the pending appointments of the previous government. Similarly, it is claiming credit for the Centre-supported and sanctioned projects in Telangana, he claimed.

He asked people to question the Congress leaders for not fulfilling the electoral promises given during the State Assembly elections. He said BRS has turned irrelevant and the Congress will be washed away in the tsunami of Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and that the BJP will win a majority seats in Telangana.