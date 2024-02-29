  • Menu
MVV Satyanarayana continues Padayatra for 52nd day

MVV Satyanarayana, who has been leading a padayatra for 52 days received a warm welcome during the Thursday morning walk.

MVV Satyanarayana, who has been leading a padayatra for 52 days received a warm welcome during the Thursday morning walk. During the padayatra, MVV Satyanarayana was joined by Ward Corporator Akramani Rohini Raman as they visited small rooms and areas to connect with the locals.

MVV Satyanarayana urged the residents to support YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the next Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming elections. He emphasized the importance of development and providing welfare schemes to all deserving individuals.

The event was attended by women from party lines, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, leaders of various affiliated associations, and other community members. The presence of such a diverse group highlighted the widespread support for the YSP and their mission for inclusive development.

