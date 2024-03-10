MVV Satyanarayana lays foundation stone for development works in GVMC ward 28

A foundation stone laying program was conducted in the 28th ward of Visakha East Constituency GVMC for various development works with a total budget of 80 lakh rupees. The program was initiated by Visakha Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and Members of Parliament East Constituency YCP Coordinator Mr. M. V. V. Satyanarayana Garu.

During the ceremony, Mayor "Gau" MVV laid the foundation stone for the development of a park in Lopekara by beating a coconut and instructed the local contractor to expedite the construction work. Additionally, funds of 32.50 lakhs were allocated for the construction of a Samaj Building (G±1) at New Pitani Dibba in the 28th Ward with MP funds, while 19.80 lakhs were set aside for widening the existing foot bridge at New Pitani Dibba.

Furthermore, a budget of 287.90 lakh rupees from GVMC funds was allocated for the reconstruction of pavements and roads from Nexus Showroom to Pandhmetta Junction in the 28th Ward 4th Zone, with a foundation stone laying program.

The event was attended by AE Satyanarayana, Ward Corporator Valla Durga Appalakonda, Bala Mohan Das, Mallikarjuna Rao, GVMC staff, village heads, secretariat conveners, workers, women, secretariat staff, volunteers, and conveners. The community expressed its support and participation in the development initiatives for the betterment of the 28th ward.







