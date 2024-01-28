My brother can’t be compared with my dad, says Sharmila

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy said the difference between her father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and brother Jagan Mohan Reddy is similar to sky and earth. She compared them in keeping their promises and said that Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to be an heir to their father in trustworthiness. She complained that the YSRCP, for which she has given her sweat and blood, targetting her for questioning the government’s failures.



Sharmila visited the Kandula Obul Reddy Gundlakamma project at Maddipadu and participated in a review meeting with the Congress leaders and workers from the erstwhile Prakasa district here on Saturday.

Speaking at Maddipadu and in Ongole, she said that Andhra Pradesh is her birthplace and Telangana is her matrimonial home. She said that she felt it was her duty and responsibility as the daughter of YS Rajasekhara Reddy to make sure the ideology of her father is continued to be implemented in the governance. Since then, she said that those she loved as her own people have started to attack her from all sides. She told the party workers that she was ready for anything and questioned whether they too were ready or not.

The Pcc chief came down heavily on her brother and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said claiming to be an heir of Rajasekhara Reddy involves upholding and implementing the ideals of the late chief minister, but Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep his promises made to the public.

She said that the government failed to complete the Veligonda project and even maintain the Kandula Obul Reddy Gundlakamma project. She said that it was due to the negligence of the government that the gates of the Gundlakamma project washed away.

She questioned the government on promises of completion of the Polavaram project, Special Category Status to the state, job calendars, prohibition and Vizag Steel Plant privatisation. She also criticised the government on subsidies to farmers, non-allotment of land for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone at Kanigiri and other issues.

Referring to Sajjal Ramakrishna Reddy’s statement that the government utilised the Rs 600 crores from the sale of stakes at Gangavaram port to develop other ports in the state, she asked why couldn’t they use a portion of money from Rs 8lakh crore loans they brought in to develop ports rather than sell the interests of the government in Gangavaram port.

She defined YSR in YSRCP as Y V Subbareddy, Sai Reddy and Ramakrishna Reddy, and BJP as Babu, Jagan and Pawan party in Andhra Pradesh. She called YSRCP, TDP and Jana Sena parties slaves to the BJP and voting for them is nothing but giving power to the BJP in the state.

She said that no party questioned the BJP’s atrocities and undemocratic actions. She said that the Congress only could support the development of the state, give Special Category Status, provide employment, offer loan waivers to farmers and save VSP from sale. She advised each of the party workers to become an army and asked them to go to each door and meet every person as much as they could, to strengthen the Congress.

She said that her father Rajasekhara Reddy wished to strive to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister. She asked the party cadre to motivate others also to vote for the Congress in the next elections.

AICC secretaries Dr Sirivella Prasad, Dr Koppula Raju, senior leaders MM Pallam Raju, JD Seelam, Gidugu Rudraraju, N Raghuveera Reddy, Sripati Prakasam, Ongole DCC president Eda Sudhakar Reddy, Bapatla DCC president Ganta Anjibabu and others also participated in the programmes.