My father-in-law is my political guru: MLA Palle Sindhura

Anantapur: Former Minister Dr Palle Raghunath Reddy and Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy attended the alumni meeting of former teachers of Anantapur SSBN Educational Institutions here on Saturday as chief guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Palle Raghunath Reddy said that he worked as a lecturer in this college in November 1977 and worked for the development of education in this college for about 22 years. He added that later, he entered politics and served as MLA, MLC, government whip, government chief whip and minister three times. He said the experience of working as a teacher in this college was the reason for his rise to a high position in politics. He said, “If I were to be born again, I will pray God to make me as a teacher.”

MLA Sindhura Reddy noted that teachers have very important and respectful position in today’s society. She said, “Though Palle Raghunath Reddy couldn’t teach me academically, he is my political guru and mentor.”