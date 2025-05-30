My father will come out clean: Kakani Poojitha

Nellore: Alleging that the arrest of YSRCP district president and former Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy as illegal and fabricated, his daughter Kakani Poojitha hoped that her father would come out clean one day. It may be recalled that Kakani Poojitha has actively participated in the electioneering on behalf of her father Kakani Govardhan Reddy and contested from Sarvepalle constituency during 2024 elections.

After Kakani was arrested, for the first time she spoke to the media at party district office in the city on Thursday. She said that there was no role of her father in illegal mining or transportation of Quartz, but the ruling party implicated him in various cases only because of political vendetta. Stating that her family has been maintaining fair politics since her grandfather Kakani Ramana Reddy’s regime, she alleged that some people, who were unable to digest her father’s political growth as he represented as ZP Chairman and twice as MLA from Sarvepalle constituency, hatched a conspiracy to defame her family.

When asked about Supreme Court rejecting Kakani’s petition for anticipatory, Poojitha replied that they themselves withdrew the bail petition because of a clerical mistake they witnessed while moving the bail in the apex court. She said that her father’s bail petition is still in the high court and they will continue the legal battle till Kakani is bailed out. Replying to the question whether party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke with them over this issue, she answered that Jagan is in touch with them. Kakani Poojitha said that she will always be available for the people of Sarvepalle constituency whenever they approach her.