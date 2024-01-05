My political future will be decided by Vijayawada people, says Kesineni Nani

Kesineni Nani in a media chit chat said that his political future will be decided by the people of Vijayawada and stated he has commitment to serve the people of Vijayawada. He mentioned that the people's decision will determine his political fate and he will continue to work as the Member of Parliament for Vijayawada until 2024.



Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has made a sensational announcement on Facebook. He stated that Chandrababu had informed him that he would give an opportunity to someone else as the Vijayawada MP candidate in the next election.

Nani further explained that TDP leaders Alapati Raja, Nettem Raghuram, and Konakalla Narayana had conveyed this information to him on Thursday evening. He also mentioned that the management of the meeting in which Chandrababu is participating in Tiruvuru has been entrusted to someone else, and he was instructed not to interfere.

Nani stated that he will follow the orders of the chief. On Wednesday, there was a dispute between Nani and his brother's faction regarding the Tiruvuru public meeting.