Mystery over student's death: Kin damage college bus

Srikakulam: Tension prevailed at Sri Sivani College of Engineering at Chilakapalem village in Etcherla mandal on Thursday following the suspicious death of an engineering student.

According to details, the deceased was identified as Muvvala Nagesh,18, of Nuvvalarevu village in Vajrapukotturu mandal. The deceased was pursuing engineering at Sri Sivani College of Engineering. The partially burnt body of Nagesh was found by locals near Sitampeta village in Ranastalam mandal. Acting on tip-off, the Ranastalam police registered a case of suspicious death.

On learning about it, the family members, relatives and villagers of Nuvvalarevu rushed to the college and staged a protest in front of the college and damaged college buses by pelting stones. They demanded action against the management of college over their negligence. Nagesh was studying first year engineering by staying in hostel room within the college premises. He went out on January 26 from his hostel room by leaving his mobile phone and his body was found on Thursday.

YSRCP Etcherla Assembly segment MLA G Kiran Kumar and Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju rushed to the college. The college is located in Etcherla segment and the deceased is native of Palasa segment from where minister Appala Raju was elected as MLA. Both the minister and MLA pacified the agitators by assuring to punish the accused stringently.