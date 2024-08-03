N Chandrababu Naidu adopts new style of functioning

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : Nara Chandrababu Naidu, soon after taking over as the CM, made an announcement that he would be a different man during this tenure, but did not elaborate on what he meant.

After watching a couple of his public meetings recently, it can be observed that he took an about turn from some of his old practices and political fanfare that he pursued in the past.

If we draw a parallel between 2014-19 and 2024, one can observe the change. Naidu normally takes 2 hours to deliver political speech, but this time he took hardly 30 minutes and mostly dwelt on local problems and needs of people. This time he gave more time to listen to people, a clear departure from his political style of functioning.

Secondly, he avoided crowd mobilisation and hiring of RTC buses to transport lakhs of people. All CMs in the past used to hire hundreds of buses including RTC and private school buses to transport people to the public meetings. This time, Naidu shied away from all such fanfare and

stopped people outside the constituency from coming to his meeting. This he strictly followed in his Thursday’s tour of Srisailam and Madakasira.



No erection of massive tents, stage decorations and hundreds of flexis. He totally avoided the usual practice of coming with a large cavalcade of cars and party leaders spending hugely of hundreds of garlands and even ‘Gaja Mala’ with cranes deeply inconveniencing general public.



Even his speeches also solely explanation of government schemes, instead of ‘Jagan-centric’, to a small gathering of a couple of hundreds of people. With this style of functioning, CM Chandrababu will save a lot of money and time in making arrangements for the meeting and also cleaning the wastage after the meeting.

