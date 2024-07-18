N Chandrababu Naidu pitches for consolidated grants

Vijayawada : With the NITI Aayog norms clearly stating that special status to any state is not possible, Andhra Pradesh had pitched for consolidated special economic grants in the Union Budget which is to be presented on July 23.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah late on Tuesday night, is learnt to have explained in detail the pathetic financial condition they had inherited from the previous government. Naidu is also learnt to have explained to him about the four white papers the government had so far released and sought sector-wise allocation of economic grants in the budget 2024-2025. He reportedly told Amit Shah that such funds would help the state to complete some of the mega projects like power, roads, industries, agriculture and employment generation.

He is also learnt to have sought central funds for various sectors which were promised under the AP State Reorganisation Act 2014 which includes Polavaram project special assistance for backward regions and support for the development of the construction of capital city Amaravati. The state government also expects an increase in the number of houses the state would get under the PM Awas Yojana. It may be mentioned here that the Centre proposes to go in for two crore more houses under the scheme in the next five years.

Soon after meeting Amit Shah, the Chief Minister took to his X handle and said, “I met with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji, to apprise him of the devastating condition of finances that Andhra Pradesh had slipped into over the past five years. I also discussed the findings of the four White Papers released, outlining the staggering debt accumulated between FY 2019-24 that spiraled our State's finances out of control. Economic incompetence, gross mismanagement, and rampant corruption by the previous government have caused irreparable damage to our State. Honouring the mandate given by our people to the NDA, the Central and State governments will devise a comprehensive recovery plan and bring our State's economy back on track. We shall fulfil people’s aspirations together.”

Though it was felt that Naidu would be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it did not materialise. Officials said no meeting was fixed with her and moreover once the process of budget presentation activity begins with preparing of halwa in the Union Finance Ministry, the FM does not meet anyone.

In related development, Health Minister of AP Satya Kumar Yadav who was in Delhi called on some Union Ministers and urged them to sanction funds under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir which is an attempt to move from a selective approach to health care to deliver comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care.

