NABARD launches stalls in malls for artisans, SHGs

Vijayawada : Chief General Manager of National Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) MR Gopal said that stalls in malls would help the women of self-help groups and village artisans to market their products.

In association with a voluntary service organisation Nestam, the NABARD organised a stall in PVP Mall here on Wednesday. He said that Nestam has started on experimental basis the exhibition of handloom dress material, jute bags, Kalankari dress material, Kondapalli toys last year which was received with stupendous response.

The Stall in Mall comprises of handloom dress material by NGO Miracle from Kurnool, arti-ficial jewellery by Velangini SHG from Kedareswarapet in city, Kondapalli toys from Kanaka-durga SHG from Kondapalli, Silk saress from Venkatagiri and others.

NABARD will provide skill development for the unemployed youth and women belonging to SHGs, he said. He asked the SHGs to form a group of 30 to give training in whatever skill they needed. Nestam CEO V Suresh said that similar stalls in malls were conducted last year at Visakha-patnam and Vijayawada for 90 days. Each artisan and artist would be given 15 days to ex-hibit their products.

These stalls would help the artisans and SHGs to take their products to the people at reason-able prices. NABARD AGM Milind Chousalkar, Nestam director K Nandini, representatives A Vikram, Y Gopi, SHG women, and others participated.