NABARD to fund 150 crore to set up 147 YSR Agri Labs

Tirupati: In order to ensure the supply of quality agri inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to the farmers, the government had paved the way for setting up 'Dr YSR Agri Labs' by issuing the necessary orders. It was proposed to establish 147 such labs at Constituency level, 13 district level labs and four regional coding centres.



These regional coding centres will be set up in Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Tirupati. It was proposed to set up these labs with an estimated cost of Rs 197.09 crore for which the detailed project report was submitted to the NABARD to sanction it under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

In turn, the DGM, NABARD had sanctioned a loan amount of Rs 150.33 crore under the RIDF for establishment of integrated Agri labs, Regional coding centres and Aqua labs across the state. The GO issued by the Special Chief Secretary to the Government Poonam Malakondaiah has stated that the AP State Police Housing Corporation will be the executive agency for construction of these labs.

Chittoor district will get 11 constituency level labs besides one district lab and one regional coding centre. A sum of Rs 63.79 lakh will be spent on each Agri lab at constituency level while for each integrated district lab Rs 445.31 lakh would be earmarked except for those at Yemmiganur, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam for which Rs 143.69 lakh, Rs 147.25 lakh and Rs 290.94 lakh would be spent respectively. The regional coding centres will get Rs 83.13 lakh each.

The government has proposed the primary labs at constituency level to analyse the samples submitted by the farmers and regional coding centres. As part of this the issues pertaining to moisture and germination tests, availability of nitrogen, phosphorus will be tested. The district labs will act as nodal labs for constituency level labs and guide them technically. The regional coding centres have to code the samples received and send them to the concerned district level or constituency level labs. It is expected that the process of setting up all these labs will start very soon.