Nadendla Manohar responds to ration rice in assembly, says will roll out ration cards with QR Code

In a recent session of the Legislative Assembly, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar addressed concerns from members regarding the ongoing illegal smuggling of ration rice. Responding to inquiries about the government's efforts to combat this issue, he highlighted the previous government's role in transforming Public Distribution System (PDS) rice into smuggled provisions.

Minister Manohar detailed the steps taken to mitigate rice smuggling, including amendments to the Civil Supplies Acts and PDS laws aimed at strengthening enforcement measures. "We are currently spending Rs 46.10 per kg for ration rice and utilizing 32 lakh metric tons of grain for PDS operations," he stated.

Significantly, the minister announced that authorities have seized 50 thousand metric tons of smuggled rice at Kakinada port, with an estimated 25 metric tons identified as PDS rice. To further enhance transparency and accountability within the distribution system, the state plans to roll out ration cards embedded with QR codes in the near future.

"With the implementation of eKYC and AI surveillance cameras, we are making every effort to prevent the illegal transportation of ration rice," Manohar added, reinforcing the government's commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the PDS and ensuring that assistance reaches the intended beneficiaries.