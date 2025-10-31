Nadendla vows to procure every grain of paddy

Guntur: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar assured that the government will purchase every grain from the farmers of the State. On Thursday, he along with district Collector A Thameem Ansariya inspected paddy fields in Pedaravuru village of Tenali mandal that were damaged by Cyclone Montha. He interacted with farmers and gathered details about crop loss. Farmers explained that heavy rainfall had caused severe lodging of crops, leading to significant damage. Speaking to media representatives later, Dr Nadendla Manohar said that 24,000 hectares of crops in the district were submerged and damaged, including 6,000 hectares in Tenali constituency alone. “The farmers’ suffering is indescribable,” he remarked, adding that the State government, in coordination with the Central government, would soon take a decision to support them.

He assured that farmers would receive complete financial assistance and price support and emphasised that every grain of paddy would be procured. Payment for procured paddy is being made within 48 hours, he said. The State has initiated steps to procure 51 lakh metric tonnes of paddy this season. The Minister suggested that farmers consider switching to horticultural and commercial crops like oil palm and cocoa, which have already been successfully introduced in other districts, given the frequent cyclones affecting the region. He added that arrangements were being made for e-crop booking, ensuring that tenant farmers face no difficulties during the process. Tenali Sub-Collector Sanjana Sinha, Agriculture Department Joint Director Ayita Nageswara Rao were present. Meanwhile, Minister Manohar launched distribution of ration kits to families sheltered in cyclone relief camps in Tenali on Thursday. The distribution began in Tenali Municipality’s Chandrababu Naidu Colony and Pedaravuru village. In Guntur district, 4,553 families comprising 9,451 people are housed across 153 relief camps. Each ration kit includes 25 kgs rice and one kilogram each of sugar, dal, potatoes, onions, and palm oil. He said the government effectively managed the cyclone response under the direction of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He praised officials for their field-level monitoring and assured that the coalition government is committed to supporting every affected family.

Collector Thameem Ansari said that timely action prevented loss of life. Financial assistance of up to Rs 3,000 per family is being distributed transparently, she said.