Nadendla warns legal action against millers flouting rules

Gollapudi (NTR district): Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar warned that mills violating regulations will be de-tagged, strict legal action will be taken, and if necessary, paddy will be procured through millers from other districts.

Minister Nadendla Manohar, along with Collector Dr G Lakshmisha and MLA Vasanta Venkata Krishna Prasad, inspected a procurement centre at Gollapudi Market Yard. They visited Rayanapadu and Paidurupadu, examined farmers’ paddy heaps, and interacted with the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that during the kharif season, approximately 38 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured from six lakh farmers for Rs 8,300 crore, a record-breaking effort. The State government systematically procured paddy and payments were directly credited to farmers’ accounts within 24 hours.

The Minister noted that as soon as kharif procurement ended on March 31, attention was immediately turned to the rabi season, starting with Nellore district. He pointed out that no paddy was procured from Nellore in the past two years, but following requests from local farmers and representatives, 1.3 lakh metric tonnes was procured for the first time.

Regarding NTR district, the Minister mentioned that due to delays in the Dalva crop caused by Budameru floods, MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad requested flexibility to allow kharif-registered farmers under e-crop to participate in rabi procurement.

The Minister noted complaints from some farmers that millers were not procuring paddy at the government-fixed minimum support price (MSP) and were imposing excessive deductions under the pretext of wastage. He reiterated that strict legal action would be taken against millers violating regulations. He advised farmers not to sell at low prices out of desperation, assuring them that they could sell their paddy at MSP through Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs).

MLA Vasanth Venkata Krishna Prasad stated that although rabi procurement has begun, untimely rains have caused difficulties for farmers. To avoid spoilage of wet paddy, farmers are eager to send it to mills quickly, but some millers are taking advantage of this and troubling farmers. Despite losses due to Budameru floods, this season saw significantly higher yields, thanks to favorable weather.

Vijayawada RDO Kavuri Chaitanya, district civil supplies manager M Srinivas and others accompanied the Minister.