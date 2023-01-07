Nagababu asks Roja to develop tourism instead of going on personal tours

Hyderabad: Jana Sena leader Nagababu Konidela lashed out at Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja and asked her to develop the tourism sector in the state instead of doing tours. Nagababu shared a video on his Twitter handle. He said that Andhra Pradesh tourism was at 18th place in the top 20 rankings in the nation and added that it will drop to 20th place before she resigns as tourism minister.

Nagababu added that many people are dependent on the tourism sector in the nation and they are facing many problems after YSCRP came to power. He said that the tourism minister means not to do personal tours and asked her to develop the tourism sector in the state.

He further lambasted at her for making comments against Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. He said that there is no much difference between the municipal dustbin and her mouth.