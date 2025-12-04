Nagaland, Assam Formation Day celebrations held

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as chief guest at the State Formation Day celebrations of Nagaland and Assam held at Durbar Hall in Lok Bhavan here on Wednesday, under ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor has said that Nagaland is full of green hills, lush forests, spectacular valleys, and it is the land of festivals, with each tribe having its own festivals and customs. He said that Assam reminds of the colourful Bihu festival which is celebrated three times in a year and the State is also a wonderland of spiritual experiences especially Kamakhya Temple being the epicentre of it.

The event commenced with video messages of Governor of Nagaland Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya followed by Nagaland and Assam folk dances performed by students of ICON Public school.

G Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, PS Surya Prakash, Joint Secretary, officers and staff of Lok Bhavan and students of Nagaland and Assam studying in educational institutions located in and around Vijayawada, attended the programme.