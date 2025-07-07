Nagaralu leaders seek BC-D category caste certificates

Vijayawada: Minister for Backward Classes, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Sunday assured that the State government will take steps to recognise the Nagaralu caste people belonging to BC-D category and issue the caste certificates accordingly.

On Sunday, Nagaralu caste leaders met Minister Savitha at the camp office in Tadepalli and submitted a representation requesting her to consider the Nagaralu caste people as the BC-D category and issue caste certificates in all districts of Andhra Pradesh.

They expressed concern that, despite an existing Government Order (GO) directing for the issuance of BC-D caste certificates to Nagaralu caste people, officials in some districts are not giving BC-D caste certificate.

They highlighted that Nagaralu are getting the BC-D caste category certificates in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts only while the rest of the State is being rejected. The Nagaralu leaders said this lapse is reportedly denying many eligible people access to government welfare schemes.

The delegation urged the Minister to act swiftly and ensure the GO is uniformly implemented across all districts. Responding to their appeal, Minister Savitha said she would give instructions to the officials to take steps in this regard.

Nagaralu leaders Kumar Naidu, Nallani Giridhar, Suresh Kumar, and others were present during the meeting.